Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bombardier Stock Down 1.5 %

About Bombardier

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

