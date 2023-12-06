Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.4 %
Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
