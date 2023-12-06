Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

