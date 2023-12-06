Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $58,093.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,418,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,863.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $58,093.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,863.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,948 shares of company stock worth $306,463. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

