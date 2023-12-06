Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries
In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $58,093.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,418,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,863.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $58,093.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,863.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,948 shares of company stock worth $306,463. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.