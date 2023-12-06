Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.77 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

