Artia Global Partners LP Invests $10.25 Million in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 543,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,000. ImmunoGen makes up approximately 3.5% of Artia Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,971,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,194,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,819 shares of company stock worth $14,000,760 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

