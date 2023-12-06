Artia Global Partners LP Boosts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Artia Global Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. argenx accounts for about 6.2% of Artia Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned about 0.08% of argenx worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.27.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,165. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.85 and a 200-day moving average of $466.88. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

