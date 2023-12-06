Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. 7,922,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,026,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

