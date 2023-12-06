Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $842.73 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,357,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,210 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $842,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 373,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

