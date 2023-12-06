Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 39,661 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.18% of Ring Energy worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 421.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.20 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

