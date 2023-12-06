Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.56. 6,707,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,565,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $181.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.