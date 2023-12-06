Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 612,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Range Resources stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 819,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

