Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 665,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

