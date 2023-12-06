Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.00% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 9,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,491. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $997.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

