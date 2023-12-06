Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 5,969 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.45% of Flushing Financial worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 487,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

