Analysts Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Price Target at $111.60

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2023

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Down 2.1 %

TKO Group stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.01. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $73.43 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,613. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.