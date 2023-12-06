Analysts Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Price Target at $111.60

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

TKO Group stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.01. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $73.43 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,613. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

