Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

