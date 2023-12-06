American Trust Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 62,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

