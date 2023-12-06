Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $9.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

AMPS stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $811.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

