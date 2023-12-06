46,446 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $540.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $564.78. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average of $462.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

