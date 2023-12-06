329 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

EL stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

