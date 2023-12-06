262,436 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,455,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

IDYA opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

