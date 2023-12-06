171,440 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 171,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.54.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
