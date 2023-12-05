Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $15.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.59. 2,137,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824,657. The company has a market cap of $455.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

