Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.29. 938,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,101. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

