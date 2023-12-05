Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,001. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

