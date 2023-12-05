WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.27 Million Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVV. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

