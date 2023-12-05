WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QSR opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

