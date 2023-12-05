WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 53,887 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,887 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of ODP worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Up 0.1 %

ODP opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $53.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

