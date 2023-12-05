WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 22,700 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.05 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

