WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,225 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.