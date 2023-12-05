WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $477,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 4,125.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $536.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.01 and a 200 day moving average of $450.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.62 and a 12-month high of $540.08.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

