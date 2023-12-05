WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Block by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

