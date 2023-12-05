WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 847,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSCO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSCO stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

