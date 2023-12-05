WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of BLDR opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
