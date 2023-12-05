WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

PHM opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

