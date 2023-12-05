WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 26,154.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.71% and a return on equity of 25.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

