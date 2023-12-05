Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

