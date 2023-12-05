WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.