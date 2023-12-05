WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,884 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 845,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,061. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

