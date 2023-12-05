West Tower Group LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 606,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,513 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,527 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,544,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 489,500 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 2,096,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

