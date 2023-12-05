West Tower Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

West Tower Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 823,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,234. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

