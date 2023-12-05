West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 409,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,369. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

