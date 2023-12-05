Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.40. 365,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.