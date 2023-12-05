Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,991,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 26,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,243,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after buying an additional 633,053 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.1% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 350,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 6,007,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,917,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

