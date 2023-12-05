Verge Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.16 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Verge has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $61.63 million and $3.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,073.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00170945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.48 or 0.00571571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00402575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00047125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00120142 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

