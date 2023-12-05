Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $28,212,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 222,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.