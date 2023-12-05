Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 3,229,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,392. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

