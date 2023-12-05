Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VXF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.75. 179,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,013. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

