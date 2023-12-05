Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

